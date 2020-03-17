Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: information disclosure via K8s Module Command Line Arguments
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Core.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via K8s Module Command Line Arguments of Ansible Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.
