Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: file reading via atomic_move
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Core.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via atomic_move of Ansible Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.
