Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: infinite loop via Long Extensions Filenames

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via Long Extensions Filenames of OTRS Help Desk, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...