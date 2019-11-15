Vigil@nce - X11 Mesa 3D Graphics: information disclosure via Shared Memory

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Shared Memory of X11 Mesa 3D Graphics, in order to obtain sensitive information.

