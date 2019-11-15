Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: infinite loop via Long Extensions Filenames
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via Long Extensions Filenames of OTRS Help Desk, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter