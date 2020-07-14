Vigil@nce - Microsoft Forefront Endpoint Protection 2010, Microsoft System Center Endpoint Protection: privilege escalation
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Forefront Endpoint Protection, System Center
Endpoint Protection.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Microsoft Forefront Endpoint Protection 2010, Microsoft System Center Endpoint Protection, in order to escalate his privileges.
