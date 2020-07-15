Vigil@nce - Oracle Solaris: vulnerabilities of July 2020
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Solaris.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Several vulnerabilities were announced in Oracle products.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter