Vigil@nce - FortiOS: privilege escalation via SSL VPN 2FA Username Case
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via SSL VPN 2FA Username Case of FortiOS, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
