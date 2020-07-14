Vigil@nce - Microsoft Edge EdgeHTML: vulnerabilities of July 2020
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.
Impacted products: Edge EdgeHTML.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Creation date: 14/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.
The document located in information sources was generated by Vigil@nce from the Microsoft database. It contains details for each product.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
