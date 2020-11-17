Vigil@nce - Micro Focus ArcSight Logger: three vulnerabilities
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ArcSight Logger.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Micro Focus ArcSight Logger.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter