Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Core: multiple vulnerabilities
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of TYPO3 Core.
