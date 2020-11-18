Vigil@nce - Trend Micro OfficeScan XG: multiple vulnerabilities
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OfficeScan.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Trend Micro OfficeScan XG.
