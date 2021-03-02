Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: multiple vulnerabilities
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Joomla! Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Joomla Core.
