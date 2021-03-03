Vigil@nce - Cisco IP Phone: multiple vulnerabilities via CDP/LLDP

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco IP Phone.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Cisco IP Phone.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

