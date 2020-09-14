Vigil@nce - JBossWeb: denial of service via Multiple Invalid Payload Length
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Multiple Invalid Payload Length of JBossWeb, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter