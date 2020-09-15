Vigil@nce - Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch: overload via SNMP Agent Bulk Data Transfers
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OmniSwitch.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via SNMP Agent Bulk Data Transfers of Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter