Vigil@nce - Node Core: information disclosure via CR-to-Hyphen HTTP Request Smuggling
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SNS, Fedora, Nodejs Core, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CR-to-Hyphen HTTP Request Smuggling of Node Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.
