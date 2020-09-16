Vigil@nce - Node Core: information disclosure via CR-to-Hyphen HTTP Request Smuggling

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SNS, Fedora, Nodejs Core, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CR-to-Hyphen HTTP Request Smuggling of Node Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

