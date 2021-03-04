Vigil@nce - Intel Graphics Drivers: multiple vulnerabilities

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Intel Graphics Drivers.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...