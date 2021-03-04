Vigil@nce - Xen, Linux: denial of service via Netback Grant Mapping Errors

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XenServer, Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Xen.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via Netback Grant Mapping Errors of Xen with Linux, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

