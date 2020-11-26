Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: assertion error via TCP
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIND, Slackware.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force an assertion error via TCP of ISC BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.
