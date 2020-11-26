Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: assertion error via TCP

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIND, Slackware.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force an assertion error via TCP of ISC BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.

