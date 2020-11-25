Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: seven vulnerabilities
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Joomla Core. Impacted products: Joomla! Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Several vulnerabilities were announced in Joomla Core.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter