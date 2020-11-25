Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: seven vulnerabilities

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Joomla Core. Impacted products: Joomla! Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Several vulnerabilities were announced in Joomla Core.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...