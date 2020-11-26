Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: privilege escalation via Clickjacking
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon Web.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Clickjacking of Centreon Web, in order to escalate his privileges.
