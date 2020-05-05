Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty: privilege escalation via openidConnectServer
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere AS Liberty.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An authenticated attacker can bypass restrictions via openidConnectServer of IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty, in order to escalate his privileges.
