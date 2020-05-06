Vigil@nce - Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome: buffer overflow via SCTP
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Chrome, Edge Chromium, Firefox, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via SCTP in Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter