Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: denial of service via Windows Management Service
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Db2 UDB.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Windows Management Service of IBM DB2, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter