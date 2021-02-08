Vigil@nce - Aruba/HPE Switch: denial of service via Management Interface

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ArubaOS, ProCurve Switch, HP Switch.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Management Interface of Aruba/HPE Switch, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...