Vigil@nce - Aruba/HPE Switch: denial of service via Management Interface
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ArubaOS, ProCurve Switch, HP Switch.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Management Interface of Aruba/HPE Switch, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
