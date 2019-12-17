Vigil@nce - IBM API Connect Developer Portal: privilege escalation via Credential Caching

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IBM API Connect.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Credential Caching of IBM API Connect Developer Portal, in order to escalate his privileges.

