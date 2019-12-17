Vigil@nce - IBM API Connect Developer Portal: privilege escalation via Credential Caching
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Credential Caching of IBM API Connect Developer Portal, in order to escalate his privileges.
