Vigil@nce - Apache Tomcat: privilege escalation via FORM authentication session fixation
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tomcat, Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via FORM authentication session fixation of Apache Tomcat, in order to escalate his privileges.
