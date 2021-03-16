Vigil@nce - Guava: file reading via createTempDir
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via createTempDir() of Guava, in order to obtain sensitive information.
