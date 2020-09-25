Vigil@nce - Fortinet Fortigate: Man-in-the-Middle via Valid SSL-VPN Certificate
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via Valid SSL-VPN Certificate on Fortinet Fortigate, in order to read or write data in the session.
