Vigil@nce - Intel Processors: information disclosure via Running Average Power Limit

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Running Average Power Limit of Intel Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Fedora, HP ProLiant, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Xen.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/11/2020.

Revision date: 11/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Intel Processors product offers a web service.

However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.

An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via Running Average Power Limit of Intel Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...