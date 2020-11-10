Vigil@nce - Intel Processors: information disclosure via Running Average Power Limit
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Running Average Power Limit of Intel Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Fedora, HP ProLiant, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/11/2020.
Revision date: 11/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Intel Processors product offers a web service.
However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via Running Average Power Limit of Intel Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
