Vigil@nce - Cisco Aironet Access Point: overload via Authentication Flood
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Aironet.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via Authentication Flood of Cisco Aironet Access Point, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter