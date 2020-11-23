Vigil@nce - FasterXML Jackson Databind: code execution via br.com.anteros-Anteros-DBC
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager, Oracle Communications.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via br.com.anteros:Anteros-DBC of FasterXML Jackson Databind, in order to run code.
