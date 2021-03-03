Vigil@nce - Drupal Webform: spoofing via Email Sending

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data flow.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via Email Sending of Drupal Webform, in order to deceive the victim.

