Vigil@nce - Drupal Webform: spoofing via Email Sending
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data flow.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data via Email Sending of Drupal Webform, in order to deceive the victim.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter