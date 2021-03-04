Vigil@nce - FreeRADIUS: bad logging via Global Logrotate Change
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeRADIUS, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion, data flow.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The FreeRADIUS service modifies Logrotate’s global configuration with a user change option, which can lead to bad logging.
