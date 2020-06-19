Vigil@nce - Dell EMC Unisphere for PowerMax: privilege escalation via Database Statistics

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Unisphere EMC.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Database Statistics of Dell EMC Unisphere for PowerMax, in order to escalate his privileges.

