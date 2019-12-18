Vigil@nce - Debian Edu: privilege escalation via Kadmin Configuration Password Change
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Kadmin Configuration Password Change of Debian Edu, in order to escalate his privileges.
