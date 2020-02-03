Vigil@nce - XAR: NULL pointer dereference via xar_get_path

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via xar_get_path() of XAR, in order to trigger a denial of service.

