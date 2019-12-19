Vigil@nce - Apache Tomcat: privilege escalation via JMX Remote Lifecycle Listener

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tomcat, Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via JMX Remote Lifecycle Listener of Apache Tomcat, in order to escalate his privileges.

