Vigil@nce - RHEL: denial of service via Core Dumping mmget_not_zero
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Core Dumping mmget_not_zero() of RHEL, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter