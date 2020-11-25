Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: six vulnerabilities
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon Web.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Centreon Web.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
