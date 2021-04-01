Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: privilege escalation via API Realtime Rights
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon Web.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via API Realtime Rights of Centreon Web, in order to escalate his privileges.
