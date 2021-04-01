Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: privilege escalation via API Realtime Rights

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Centreon Web.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via API Realtime Rights of Centreon Web, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...