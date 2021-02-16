Vigil@nce - Red Hat Directory Server: information disclosure via DN Binding

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DN Binding of Red Hat Directory Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.

