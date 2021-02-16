Vigil@nce - Red Hat Directory Server: information disclosure via DN Binding
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DN Binding of Red Hat Directory Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.
