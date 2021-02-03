Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: privilege escalation via centreon_token Evaluation

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Centreon Web.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via centreon_token Evaluation of Centreon Web, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...