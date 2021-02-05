Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via AF_VSOCK
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via AF_VSOCK of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.
