Vigil@nce - Microsoft Edge Chromium: code execution via Copy/Paste Javascript

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Edge Chromium.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Copy/Paste Javascript of Microsoft Edge Chromium, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...