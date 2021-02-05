Vigil@nce - Microsoft Edge Chromium: code execution via Copy/Paste Javascript
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Edge Chromium.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Copy/Paste Javascript of Microsoft Edge Chromium, in order to run code.
