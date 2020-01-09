Vigil@nce - CA Automic Dollar Universe 5: privilege escalation via uxdqmsrv

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Automic Dollar Universe.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via uxdqmsrv of CA Automic Dollar Universe 5, in order to escalate his privileges.

