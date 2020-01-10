Vigil@nce - sa-exim: code execution via Greylisting.pm Eval
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Greylisting.pm Eval of sa-exim, in order to run code.
