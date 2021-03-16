Vigil@nce - Apache Velocity Engine: code execution via Templates
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Tivoli Storage Manager, openSUSE Leap,
SLES, WildFly.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Templates of Apache Velocity Engine, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
