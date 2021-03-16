Vigil@nce - Apache Velocity Engine: code execution via Templates

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Tivoli Storage Manager, openSUSE Leap, SLES, WildFly.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Templates of Apache Velocity Engine, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...