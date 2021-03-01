Vigil@nce - Apache Tomcat: information disclosure via H2c Request Mix-up

May 2021

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tomcat, Debian, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via H2c Request Mix-up of Apache Tomcat, in order to obtain sensitive information.

